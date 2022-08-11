Dr. Modi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apurva Modi, MD
Dr. Apurva Modi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest, Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Fort Worth Office1250 8th Ave Ste 515, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-9968
Baylor Scott & White Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery - Odess301 N Washington Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (214) 820-8500
- Ascension Providence
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr Modi clearly explained what was going on w my liver and what surgery could reveal for treatment. For a follow-up appointment, Nurse Practitioner Akunna Ukanwoke explained my latest results, answered my questions and recommended dietdoctor.com as a useful tool to better understand which foods are best for a low carb diet (I’m diabetic). The visual examples on the website revealed I that several foods that I thought were healthy (like pistachio nuts) are actually high in carbs. I will forever be grateful for the time she took to talk to me about weight issues.
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558300137
- ANNAMALAI UNIVERSITY / RAJAH MUTHIAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
