Dr. Apurva Motivala, MD
Dr. Apurva Motivala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Cardiology2 Edgewater Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Patiently explained my heart condition in great detail in layman terms. Made me and my family very comfortable. Would highly recommend to anybody !
- Cardiology
- English
- 1871505925
- Wayne St Univ-Detroit M C, Internal Medicine
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Motivala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motivala accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Motivala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motivala has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Motivala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Motivala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motivala.
