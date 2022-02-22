Overview of Dr. Apurva Patel, MD

Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Retina Northwest PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.