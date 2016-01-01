Overview

Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Cardiology Associates in Suffolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.