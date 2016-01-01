Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Apurva Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Apurva Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates1030 HILLPOINT BLVD N, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 539-0444
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Apurva Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1902856230
Education & Certifications
- Brown University Miriam Hospital
- Woodhull Hospital Med Center
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hypertension, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.