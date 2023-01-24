Dr. Apurva Thekdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thekdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1723, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Joe E Mclemore MD6500 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1368
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thekdi, and his exceptional staff, Margarita Rodriguez, and Voice Therapist, Maurice Goodwin have helped me after a complicated cervical spinal surgery that resulted in a paralyzed vocal cord. I waited a year after the spinal surgery to see if the vocal cord would come back to life, which it did not. Dr. Thekdi’s truly amazing vocal cord implant gave me back my voice! Margarita Rodriguez was the most helpful person in assisting through every process. Maurice Goodman’ voice therapy sessions are better than I ever expected. I am grateful to have found this incredible doctor and his staff. Sincerely and grateful, Rhonda Teegarden
About Dr. Apurva Thekdi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1053356238
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology
