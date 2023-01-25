Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- TX
- Austin
- Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD
Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD
Overview
Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capitol Gastro12701 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 101, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 593-6022
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Scan
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Liver Function Test
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat pH Probe
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Screening Colonoscopy
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Endoanal
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Esophageal
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Canker Sore
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Liver Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin A Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Dr. Trivedi is a rare breed. He’ll take the time to sit with you and ensure you feel heard. He was willing to try alternative therapies and meds when conventional treatment failed for me. Overall, great doctor. I highly recommend if you want someone will will listen and involve you in formulating a plan.
About Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871771857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Dr. Trivedi speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.