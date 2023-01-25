Overview

Dr. Apurva Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Trivedi works at Capitol Gastro in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.