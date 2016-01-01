Dr. Aqeel Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aqeel Ahmad, MD
Dr. Aqeel Ahmad, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nephrology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1497942866
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
