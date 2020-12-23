See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in London, KY
Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS

Pulmonary Disease
4.1 (9)
Map Pin Small London, KY
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS

Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in London, KY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.

Dr. Mandviwala works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandviwala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology
    1210 W 5th St # 100, London, KY 40741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Respiratory Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mandviwala?

    Dec 23, 2020
    He is best in what he dose and he cares.
    Karen neeley — Dec 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mandviwala to family and friends

    Dr. Mandviwala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mandviwala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS.

    About Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326016460
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dow Med Coll
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph London

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aqeel Mandviwala, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandviwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandviwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandviwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandviwala works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Pulmonology in London, KY. View the full address on Dr. Mandviwala’s profile.

    Dr. Mandviwala has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandviwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandviwala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandviwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandviwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandviwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.