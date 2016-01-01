Overview

Dr. Aqiyla Muhammad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Muhammad works at Spectrum Health in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.