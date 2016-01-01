Overview of Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD

Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

