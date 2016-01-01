See All Urologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD

Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    Phoenix - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (507) 266-0440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Urinary Incontinence
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hematologic Problems Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164661765
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aqsa Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

