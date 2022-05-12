Dr. Ara Chalian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chalian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ara Chalian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Penn Medicine3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2777
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
He saved my life. Very dedicated, talented and personable. Made my horrible situation a nice experience. That takes talent. Always spoke to my son and made him feel safe with my experience. I have recommended him to people in other states to come see him. I cant say enough.
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Chalian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chalian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chalian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chalian has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Dysphagia and Tongue Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chalian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chalian speaks Armenian.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chalian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chalian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chalian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chalian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.