Overview

Dr. Ara Dayian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dayian works at Patients Choice Fam Med Rehab in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX and Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.