Dr. Dikranian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ara Dikranian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ara Dikranian, MD
Dr. Ara Dikranian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center, Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dikranian works at
Dr. Dikranian's Office Locations
Robin C. Wedberg MD Apc5030 Camino de la Siesta Ste 106, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 334-4869
John M Strong MD Family Practice1420 Ocotillo Dr Ste B, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 309-1288
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
- Sharp Coronado Hospital
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dikranian is a wonderful Doctor. He saw me from a very bad state of disability back to a happy healthy individual. He is patient, warm and friendly. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ara Dikranian, MD
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
