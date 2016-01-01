Dr. Kadoyan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ara Kadoyan, MD
Overview of Dr. Ara Kadoyan, MD
Dr. Ara Kadoyan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They completed their residency with Maimonides Med Center
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadoyan's Office Locations
- 1 1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 340, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 244-9367
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ara Kadoyan, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1063554566
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadoyan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadoyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadoyan has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadoyan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadoyan speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadoyan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadoyan.
