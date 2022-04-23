See All Podiatrists in Montebello, CA
Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM

Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their residency with Monterey Park Hospital

Dr. Kelekian works at Ara Kelekian, DPM, INC in Montebello, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (148)
View Profile
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
Dr. S Berthelsen, DPM
4.5 (47)
View Profile

Dr. Kelekian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montebello Office
    515 W Beverly Blvd Ste 201, Montebello, CA 90640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 346-0996
  2. 2
    Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 848-5588
  3. 3
    Roberto A Beaton MD
    4314 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 346-0996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beverly Hospital
  • Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kelekian?

    Apr 23, 2022
    I visit often. I have always had a positive experience with friendly and professional staff. The doctor answered my questions and has taken care of my foot problem. I'm very happy with this office.
    — Apr 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kelekian to family and friends

    Dr. Kelekian's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kelekian

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM.

    About Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871598748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Monterey Park Hospital
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA Westwood
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kelekian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kelekian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kelekian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelekian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelekian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelekian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelekian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelekian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.