Dr. Kelekian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM
Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montebello, CA. They completed their residency with Monterey Park Hospital
Dr. Kelekian works at
Dr. Kelekian's Office Locations
Montebello Office515 W Beverly Blvd Ste 201, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 346-0996
Los Angeles Institute of Foot and Ankle Surgery201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 848-5588
Roberto A Beaton MD4314 W Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (323) 346-0996
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelekian?
I visit often. I have always had a positive experience with friendly and professional staff. The doctor answered my questions and has taken care of my foot problem. I'm very happy with this office.
About Dr. Ara Kelekian, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian
- 1871598748
Education & Certifications
- Monterey Park Hospital
- UCLA Westwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelekian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelekian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelekian has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelekian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kelekian speaks Armenian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelekian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelekian.
