Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD
Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Keshishian works at
Dr. Keshishian's Office Locations
Doheny Eye Medical Group10 Congress St Ste 405, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 796-6661Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 1205 Garces Hwy Ste 303, Delano, CA 93215 Directions (800) 816-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. K. He is one of the most dedicated physicians I have ever seen. He spends as much time with you as you need and never makes you feel rushed. He is understanding, quick to reply to emails and always on time. He is a master at what he does, known as the best in the industry. I can't recommend him any higher. So lucky to have found him, he changed my life!
About Dr. Ara Keshishian, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1740251693
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
- FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
