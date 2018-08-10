Overview

Dr. Ara Sadaniantz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Sadaniantz works at Cardiology Consultants, LLC in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.