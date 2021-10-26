Overview

Dr. Ara Tilkian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Tilkian works at Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group in Encino, CA with other offices in Mission Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.