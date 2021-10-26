Dr. Ara Tilkian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tilkian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ara Tilkian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ara Tilkian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Tilkian works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group16542 Ventura Blvd Ste 402, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 782-5041
-
2
Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group14901 Rinaldi St Ste 110, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 365-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tilkian?
He is a new cardiologist for my husband since Dr El-Bialy has moved on to another group. He is very nice and we both like him.
About Dr. Ara Tilkian, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1427041060
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Med Center Palo Alto
- Stanford Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tilkian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tilkian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tilkian works at
Dr. Tilkian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilkian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilkian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilkian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilkian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.