Dr. Yeretsian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ara Yeretsian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ara Yeretsian, MD
Dr. Ara Yeretsian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Amer U Beirut and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Yeretsian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yeretsian's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Home Care Services303 E 89th Ave Ste A, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2345
- 2 8585 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 738-2345
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yeretsian?
It has been over 20 years, but, this doctor saved my life; I am so thankful for his honesty and his bedside mannerism. My parents trusted his decisions; which made it so comfortable for me to understand my diagnosis. I have been able to function as a complete person ever since. I am not ashamed of who I am. Thank you Dr Yeretsian.
About Dr. Ara Yeretsian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740359678
Education & Certifications
- Ill State Psy Inst
- Amer U Med Ctr
- Amer U Beirut
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yeretsian accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yeretsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yeretsian works at
Dr. Yeretsian speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeretsian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeretsian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeretsian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeretsian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.