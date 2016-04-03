Overview of Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD

Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Castanares works at KERN INTEGRITY MEDICAL GROUP in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.