Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD

Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Castanares works at KERN INTEGRITY MEDICAL GROUP in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Castanares' Office Locations

    Kern Integrity Medical Group Inc.
    507 W Columbus St, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 328-7070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Postnasal Drip
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Neck Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 03, 2016
    One of the best informed Dr.'s, she listens to her patients, and takes her time with you. I have recommended family and friends, and they all only have praise for her medical knowledge and bedside matter.
    artalbec in Bakersfield, CA — Apr 03, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1356423669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Araceli Castanares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castanares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Castanares has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Castanares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Castanares works at KERN INTEGRITY MEDICAL GROUP in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Castanares’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Castanares. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castanares.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castanares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castanares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

