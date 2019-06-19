Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanbonpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD
Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Chanbonpin's Office Locations
James William Golden MD Medical Corporation225 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 285-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor.
About Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962572909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
