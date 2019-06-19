See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Gabriel, CA
Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (10)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD

Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Chanbonpin works at James William Golden MD Medical Corporation in San Gabriel, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chanbonpin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    James William Golden MD Medical Corporation
    225 E Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 (626) 285-5700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Immunization Administration

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2019
    Excellent Doctor.
    About Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962572909
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Araceli Chanbonpin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanbonpin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chanbonpin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chanbonpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chanbonpin works at James William Golden MD Medical Corporation in San Gabriel, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chanbonpin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanbonpin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanbonpin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanbonpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanbonpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

