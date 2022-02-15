Overview of Dr. Aradhana Kar, MD

Dr. Aradhana Kar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Utkal University / S.C.B. Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kar works at Zitman and Jalilie in Cupertino, CA with other offices in Campbell, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.