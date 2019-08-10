Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aradhana Sood, MD
Overview
Dr. Aradhana Sood, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Sood works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Treatment Center for Children1308 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220 Directions (804) 828-3129Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday2:30pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-3137
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sood?
An excellent clinician with very broad based knowledge of childhood mental health issues. Strong on active family participation in child's mental health. Great educator who has holistic approach to serious mental illnesses. Spent long time in diagnosing and treating a Bipolar Disorder. If you are looking for a 5-10 minutes medication prescription appointment with a psychiatrist go elsewhere. She is a tough master and expect you parents to take responsibility for child's mental health needs. She is a great child health advocate at political and social levels.
About Dr. Aradhana Sood, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073694121
Education & Certifications
- JIWAJI UNIVERSITY / GAJRA RAJA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sood works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.