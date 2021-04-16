See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Hashwani works at Hashwani Neurology & Neurophysiology Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Hashwani Neurology & Neurophysiology Clinic
    15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 375, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 313-0337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Alcoholic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alcoholic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Ataxia With Fasciculations Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Benign Exertional Headache Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Benign Sex Headache Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Centrotemporal Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Continuous Spike-Wave During Slow Sleep Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Rebound Headache Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Epilepsy With Myoclonic Absences Chevron Icon
Epilepsy With Myoclonic-Astatic Crisis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Benign, Occipital Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Mesial, Temporal Lobe Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Familial, Temporal Lobe, 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Idiopathic Generalized Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 1 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 2 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 3 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Nocturnal, Frontal Lobe Type 4 Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Partial, Familial Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, Progressive, Myoclonic 3 Chevron Icon
Episodic Ataxia Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Genetic Disposition to Idiopathic Generalized Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hand Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Infant Epilepsy With Migrant Focal Crisis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Neuropathies Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intractable Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Absence Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Medication-Induced Postural Tremor Chevron Icon
Metabolic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Motor Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscle Contraction Headache Chevron Icon
Myopathic Gait Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Orthostatic Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Photosensitive Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Refractory Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Scissoring Gait Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sensory Ataxia Chevron Icon
Severe Headache Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Epilepsy, Familial Chevron Icon
Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 1 Chevron Icon
Tremor Hereditary Essential, 2 Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Headache Chevron Icon
Vascular Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 16, 2021
    I recommend Dr. Hashwani to anyone who has a potential neurological problem. I originally went to him to diagnose my unexplained headaches. He listened carefully and explored all possibilities to resolve my issue. He is also very kind and detail oriented. We recently resolved my headache issue. But if I have any other neurological issues, I'll definitely see him again.
    Donna — Apr 16, 2021
    About Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi, Sindhi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831482850
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arafat Hashwani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashwani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hashwani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hashwani works at Hashwani Neurology & Neurophysiology Clinic in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hashwani’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashwani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashwani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashwani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashwani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

