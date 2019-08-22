Overview of Dr. Waseem Arain, MD

Dr. Waseem Arain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.