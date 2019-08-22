Dr. Waseem Arain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Waseem Arain, MD
Dr. Waseem Arain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 6830 Hospital Dr Ste 108, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 391-6597
- 2 12 Medstar Blvd Ste 22, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 282-7788
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Waseem was excellent—very thorough, knowledgeable, assessing the hearing loss I’ve had. Kind professional, helpful
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1043321417
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
