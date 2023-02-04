Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davtian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
Overview of Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Davtian's Office Locations
Southwestern Research, Inc.222 W Eulalia St Ste 301, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 240-0108
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience.
About Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Russian
- 1275584260
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davtian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davtian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davtian has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davtian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Davtian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davtian.
