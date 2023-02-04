Overview of Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD

Dr. Arakel Davtian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Yerevan State Medical University Named For Mkhitar Heratsi and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Davtian works at Intergrated Med/Behavrl Assocs in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.