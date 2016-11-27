See All Pediatricians in Richardson, TX
Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD

Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Santiago-Plaud works at Rainbow Pediatrics of Dallas in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Santiago-Plaud's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rainbow Pediatrics of Dallas
    1701 N Collins Blvd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 231-3134
  2. 2
    George M Markus MD
    620 N Coit Rd Ste 2175, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 231-3134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Cough
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 27, 2016
    Amazing Doctor. Amazing staff. I am extremely grateful for her!
    Pricila cano in Flower Mound, TX — Nov 27, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD
    About Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780611418
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago-Plaud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santiago-Plaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santiago-Plaud works at Rainbow Pediatrics of Dallas in Richardson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Santiago-Plaud’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago-Plaud. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago-Plaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago-Plaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago-Plaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

