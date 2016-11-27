Overview of Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD

Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.



Dr. Santiago-Plaud works at Rainbow Pediatrics of Dallas in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.