Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD
Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS.
Dr. Santiago-Plaud works at
Dr. Santiago-Plaud's Office Locations
-
1
Rainbow Pediatrics of Dallas1701 N Collins Blvd Ste 300, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 231-3134
-
2
George M Markus MD620 N Coit Rd Ste 2175, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 231-3134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Doctor. Amazing staff. I am extremely grateful for her!
About Dr. Aralis Santiago-Plaud, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780611418
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
