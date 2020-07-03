Overview of Dr. Aram Bonni, MD

Dr. Aram Bonni, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Playa Vista, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ankara Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi.



Dr. Bonni works at Playa Advance Urgent Care Inc in Playa Vista, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.