Dr. Aram Donigian, MD
Overview of Dr. Aram Donigian, MD
Dr. Aram Donigian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Donigian's Office Locations
1
Alliance Physicians Inc.3737 Southern Blvd Ste 2100, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 433-5309
2
Alliance Physicians Inc.6438 Wilmington Pike Ste 220, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 433-5309
3
KPN Orthopedics & Sports Medicine3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 531-0114
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Donigian did my right knee replacement and did an incredible job. His bedside manner is top notch. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Aram Donigian, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1033120621
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center,TX
- Usaf Regional Hospital (Eglin Afb, Fl)
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donigian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donigian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donigian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donigian has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donigian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Donigian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donigian.
