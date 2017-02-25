See All Podiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD

Podiatry
4.8 (4)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD

Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Isaiants works at Aram Isaiants D.p.m. Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
Dr. Eric Feit, DPM
4.8 (126)
View Profile
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
Dr. Alona Kashanian, DPM
5.0 (149)
View Profile
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
Dr. Lee Marek, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Isaiants' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aram Isaiants D.p.m. Inc.
    500 N Central Ave Ste 900, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 244-1732

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Isaiants?

    Feb 25, 2017
    Doctor A. Isaiants, thank you for your time, attention and follow up. I can honestly say I have never felt so relieved or confident leaving a Doctor’s office knowing that I would be taken care of and that I was in good hands.
    Vick in Glendale, CA — Feb 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isaiants to family and friends

    Dr. Isaiants' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Isaiants

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD.

    About Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477558120
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isaiants is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isaiants has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isaiants has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isaiants works at Aram Isaiants D.p.m. Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Isaiants’s profile.

    Dr. Isaiants has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isaiants on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Isaiants. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isaiants.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isaiants, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isaiants appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aram Isaiants, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.