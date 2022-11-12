Dr. Aram Kechichian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kechichian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aram Kechichian, DO
Overview
Dr. Aram Kechichian, DO is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Locations
My Skin Dermatology38460 5th St W Ste G, Palmdale, CA 93551 Directions (661) 299-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
My SKin Dermatology27141 Hidaway Ave Ste 104, Santa Clarita, CA 91351 Directions (661) 299-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind and thorough.
About Dr. Aram Kechichian, DO
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1841241486
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System
- St John Health System
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Capital University
- Dermatology and Family Practice
