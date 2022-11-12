Overview

Dr. Aram Kechichian, DO is a Dermatologist in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Kechichian works at My Skin Dermatology in Palmdale, CA with other offices in Santa Clarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.