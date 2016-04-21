Dr. Mkhitarian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aram Mkhitarian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aram Mkhitarian, MD
Dr. Aram Mkhitarian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA.
Dr. Mkhitarian works at
Dr. Mkhitarian's Office Locations
Ally Medical Clinic Inc19825 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Directions (818) 340-3636
Theresa Mlm Inc.2904 Theresa Dr Ste 3, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Directions (805) 410-4566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mkhitarian has to be the kindest most understanding Doctor I have ever had the privilege of seeing. He helped me when I was suffering deeply. I would recommend him, and have, to family and friends and all who are looking for a doctor that gives his all to his patients.
About Dr. Aram Mkhitarian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Armenian
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mkhitarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mkhitarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mkhitarian works at
Dr. Mkhitarian speaks Armenian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mkhitarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mkhitarian.
