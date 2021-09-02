Overview of Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD

Dr. Aram Zabeti, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Florence, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Zabeti works at Uc Health Podiatry (florence) in Florence, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH and West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.