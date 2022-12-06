Dr. Cosme has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD
Overview of Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD
Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX.
Dr. Cosme works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cosme's Office Locations
-
1
Hca Houston Healthcare North Cypress21214 Northwest Fwy, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (832) 912-3500
-
2
High Quality Medical Services Pllc10656 Jones Rd, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 970-6966
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cosme?
He takes time to explain everything to me and make you feel comfortable.
About Dr. Aramis Cosme, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1194179010
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cosme accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cosme works at
Dr. Cosme speaks Spanish.
Dr. Cosme has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.