Dr. Aran Laing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aran Laing, MD
Overview
Dr. Aran Laing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cortland, NY.
Dr. Laing works at
Locations
-
1
Guthrie Cortland Alvena Ave - Gastroenterology11 Alvena Ave, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (607) 299-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laing?
He is the best! I have been dealing with GI issues for 6 years and everyone gave up until I was referred to him(5 years ago)! He actually listened to what I was saying and believed me! We have figured some things out along the way and he still hasn’t given up on me! I recommend him to anyone I know with GI issues!
About Dr. Aran Laing, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1871601757
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laing works at
Dr. Laing has seen patients for Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Laing. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.