Overview of Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD

Dr. Aras Tijunelis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center.



Dr. Tijunelis works at Lake County Plastic Surgery in Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.