Dr. Akhavein Mohammadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arash Akhavein Mohammadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Arash Akhavein Mohammadi, MD
Dr. Arash Akhavein Mohammadi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhavein Mohammadi's Office Locations
- 1 8635 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the best. He makes sure that he is on top of his patients health. He never lets you feel like there is no solution. I am forever grateful to have him as my dr. He cares about his patients, he is forward thinking and always looking for a solution to help you on your journey. Again I am so lucky I found him and he had room for me.
About Dr. Arash Akhavein Mohammadi, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
