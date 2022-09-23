See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Arash Aryana, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Arash Aryana, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Aryana works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3941 J St Ste 350, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    6555 Coyle Ave Ste 280, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Flutter

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Arash Aryana, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Persian
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1548279672
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Creighton U Cardiac Ctr|Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Creighton U MC|Massachusetts General Hospital
    Internship
    • Creighton University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School|Ross University School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy San Juan Medical Center
    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Aryana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aryana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aryana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aryana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aryana has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aryana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

