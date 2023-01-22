Overview of Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD

Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Farahvar works at HCA Florida Neurosurgery in Englewood, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Punta Gorda, FL and North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.