Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD

Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Farahvar works at HCA Florida Neurosurgery in Englewood, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL, Punta Gorda, FL and North Port, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Farahvar's Office Locations

    HCA Florida Neurosurgery
    1861 Placida Rd Ste 203, Englewood, FL 34223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 549-8951
    HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Sarasota
    5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8501
    HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Punta Gorda
    517 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-4460
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Re3 Innovative Neuroscience Institute/Re3 Stem Cell and Healing Institute North Port Office
    2564 Commerce Pkwy, North Port, FL 34289 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6894
    Innovative Neurosciene Institute/ Re3 Stem Cell and Healing Institute
    4012 Sawyer Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Laminoforaminotomy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Carotid Artery Stent Placement
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chordoma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Interlaminar Spacer
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Puncture Aspiration
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 22, 2023
    I saw Dr Farahvar when he was at Carle in Champaign/Urbana Illinois and I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone who has back problems. He is a wonderful Dr with an amazing bedside manner, he answered all of my questions and also any questions my wife had.
    Bill — Jan 22, 2023
    About Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659382679
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Illinois|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Rochester
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farahvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farahvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farahvar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farahvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahvar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

