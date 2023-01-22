Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farahvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD
Overview of Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD
Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, FL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Farahvar's Office Locations
HCA Florida Neurosurgery1861 Placida Rd Ste 203, Englewood, FL 34223 Directions (941) 549-8951
HCA Florida Fawcett Surgical Specialists - Sarasota5741 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 320, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 263-8501
HCA Florida Neurosurgery - Punta Gorda517 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 269-4460Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Re3 Innovative Neuroscience Institute/Re3 Stem Cell and Healing Institute North Port Office2564 Commerce Pkwy, North Port, FL 34289 Directions (941) 269-6894
Innovative Neurosciene Institute/ Re3 Stem Cell and Healing Institute4012 Sawyer Rd, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 269-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Farahvar when he was at Carle in Champaign/Urbana Illinois and I would HIGHLY recommend him to anyone who has back problems. He is a wonderful Dr with an amazing bedside manner, he answered all of my questions and also any questions my wife had.
About Dr. Arash Farahvar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farahvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farahvar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farahvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farahvar has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farahvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Farahvar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farahvar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farahvar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farahvar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.