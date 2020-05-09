Overview of Dr. Arash Horizon, MD

Dr. Arash Horizon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Horizon works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.