Overview

Dr. Arash Izadpanah, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.



Dr. Izadpanah works at Scripps Clinic in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Impetigo and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.