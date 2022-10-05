Dr. Jian-Amadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD
Overview of Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD
Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Jian-Amadi works at
Dr. Jian-Amadi's Office Locations
-
1
Harborview Division-kc Public Health908 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 744-2020Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jian-Amadi?
I travelled all the way from India to have a procedure with him . I see Dr.Amadis work as extremely natural , subtle and artistic because of which I decided to have the procedure with him. Although I did not land up having the procedure with him , I must say Dr.Amadi was extremely kind , honest and eloquent. He is not like the other cookie cutter doctors . He will guide you the right way and tell you everything very honesty. Really happy with the interaction I had him him and I shall travel again whenever I plan to get any profited in future because I found him extremely ethical and also love the natural aesthetics results which he is known for .
About Dr. Arash Jian-Amadi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1225112063
Education & Certifications
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jian-Amadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jian-Amadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jian-Amadi works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jian-Amadi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jian-Amadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jian-Amadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jian-Amadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.