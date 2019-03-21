See All Oncologists in Jeffersonville, IN
Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD

Medical Oncology
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD

Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Kalebasty works at Norton Hospitals Inc Dba Norton Cancer in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Dr. Kalebasty's Office Locations

    Norton Hospitals Inc Dba Norton Cancer
    301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 301, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 629-2500
    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7002
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Secondary Malignancies
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer

Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Center Care
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Hospice & Palliative Care Services,Inc.
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Owensboro Community Health Network
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Self Pay
    • SIHO Insurance Services
    • Tricare
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Very professional yet caring and empathetic. When diagnosed, I asked other medical professionals who they would go to, and they all said "Dr. Rez". Has made the right decisions during my treatment and care.
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Arash Kalebasty, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205974755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAHID BEHESHTI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kalebasty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalebasty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalebasty has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Bladder Cancer and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalebasty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalebasty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalebasty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalebasty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalebasty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

