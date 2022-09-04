Dr. Arash Keyhani, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keyhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Keyhani, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arash Keyhani, DO
Dr. Arash Keyhani, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Keyhani works at
Dr. Keyhani's Office Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 610, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 731-5785Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery II - Memorial City915 Gessner Rd Ste 685, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 322-8644
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keyhani?
Wonderful doctor. Thorough. Knowledgeable. Caring. Did several procedures on me- both in the office and in the hospital. Helped my problem, and put me at ease. One of the few doctors I’ve had that actually listens to you.
About Dr. Arash Keyhani, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770760522
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of Texas Health Center
- University Of Texas Health Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keyhani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keyhani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keyhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keyhani works at
Dr. Keyhani has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keyhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Keyhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keyhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keyhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keyhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.