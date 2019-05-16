Overview

Dr. Arash Koochek, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University.



Dr. Koochek works at Banner Arizona Medical Clinic Ltd in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.