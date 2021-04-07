See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Arash Lavian, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arash Lavian, MD

Dr. Arash Lavian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Lavian works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavian's Office Locations

    Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group
    2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 829-2663
    Surgery Center Of The Pacific
    2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 576-7267

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Saint John's Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Joan Rebecca — Apr 07, 2021
    
    About Dr. Arash Lavian, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023204518
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Lavian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavian works at Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lavian’s profile.

    Dr. Lavian has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

