Dr. Arash Lavian, MD
Overview of Dr. Arash Lavian, MD
Dr. Arash Lavian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Lavian's Office Locations
Santa Monica Orthopaedic Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-2663
Surgery Center Of The Pacific2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 201, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 576-7267
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lavian was very thorough with his explanation of my medical issue, how he believed it was caused and explained the site area with anatomical pictures. I asked a lot of questions which he answered openly and directly. He was confident about his diagnosis and he did not waste any time in presenting the options for treatment and the pros and cons of all options. When we decided on a particular treatment which turned out to be a procedure requiring anesthesia, he confidently expressed his experience of doing the procedure, stating the number he had done, and this gave me a sense of comfort and security.
About Dr. Arash Lavian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023204518
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Lutheran General Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
