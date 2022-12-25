Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD
Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers8635 W 3rd St Ste 890W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-0714
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I came to him from Nevada, had been seen by 5 different cardiologists with no clue of what was going on with me. He spent over an hour with me, reviewed my history with me, listened to me, and formulated a plan with me that made sense. He saved my life and I cannot be more grateful.
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English
- University Of California Los-Angeles
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Berkley
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Nayeri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.