Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Nayeri works at COR Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cedars-Sinai Medical Office Towers
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 890W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-0714

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 25, 2022
    I came to him from Nevada, had been seen by 5 different cardiologists with no clue of what was going on with me. He spent over an hour with me, reviewed my history with me, listened to me, and formulated a plan with me that made sense. He saved my life and I cannot be more grateful.
    Dec 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 7 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730542176
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los-Angeles
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    • University Of California, Berkley
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Nayeri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayeri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nayeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nayeri works at COR Medical Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nayeri’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nayeri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nayeri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nayeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nayeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

