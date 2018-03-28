Overview

Dr. Arash Nourparvar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Nourparvar works at Arash Nourparvar, MD, Inc in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cyst, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.