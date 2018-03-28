Dr. Arash Nourparvar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nourparvar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Nourparvar, MD
Overview
Dr. Arash Nourparvar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
Ulf Lando MD16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 880, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 783-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Nourparvar for 10 years. He is professional, kind, knowledgeable and patient. I appreciate that he has always taken time to explain medications, options, and is up to date on research. He is non-judge mental and savvy to the stressors of with chronic illness.
About Dr. Arash Nourparvar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1316036155
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- UCLA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nourparvar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nourparvar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nourparvar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nourparvar has seen patients for Thyroid Cyst, Thyroid Nodule and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nourparvar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nourparvar speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Nourparvar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nourparvar.
