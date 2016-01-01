Overview of Dr. Arash Sabati, MD

Dr. Arash Sabati, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Sabati works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.