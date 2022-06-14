See All Neurosurgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (95)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD

Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.

Dr. Vishteh works at A. Gianni Vishteh, MD, PC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vishteh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A. Gianni Vishteh, MD, PC
    18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 827-2200
  2. 2
    A. Gianni Vishteh, MD, PC
    21 E 6th St Unit 304, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 827-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • American Family Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Lincoln Financial Group
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • State Farm
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (94)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144338609
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurological Institute
    Residency
    • Barrow Neur Inst
    Internship
    • Maricopa Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vishteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vishteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishteh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishteh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

