Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vishteh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD
Overview of Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD
Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Vishteh works at
Dr. Vishteh's Office Locations
-
1
A. Gianni Vishteh, MD, PC18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 205, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 827-2200
-
2
A. Gianni Vishteh, MD, PC21 E 6th St Unit 304, Tempe, AZ 85281 Directions (480) 827-2200
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allstate
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vishteh?
I absolutely love Dr. Vishteh. He is the best surgeon and one of the kindest men I know. He is a compassionate person and the finest in his field. Dana his assistant, sincerely cares about all of the patients as well. Can’t say enough about these two great people. They have changed my life!
About Dr. Arash Vishteh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1144338609
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurological Institute
- Barrow Neur Inst
- Maricopa Med Center
- University of Pittsburgh
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vishteh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vishteh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vishteh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vishteh works at
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Vishteh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vishteh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vishteh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vishteh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.